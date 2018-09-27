Contact Us
Bergen County's First Lands End To Open In Paramus

Cecilia Levine
Lands End coming to Bergen Town Center.
Lands End coming to Bergen Town Center. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Lands End will open its first Bergen County location at Bergen Town Center.

There is no timetable of when the American clothing company will open at the Paramus mall. Its only other North Jersey location is in Jersey City.

Meanwhile, construction continues making way for other new additions including a Burlington discount department store, Express clothing store and a two-level parking structure.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE UPDATES AT THE MALL.

