Bride, Groom Name New West Milford Gym After Secret To Staying Fit

A soon-to-be-married North Jersey couple is opening a brand new fitness center in West Milford.

Justin Florio and Allison Barrett, who will tie the knot in February 2019, have opened Patience & Consistency (P&C) in the Newfoundland section of the township on Route 23.

The studio, at the former home of Signs for Today, offers a wealth of exercise machines and stations along with personal training, group exercise and other classes.

Florio and Barrett share a goal of instilling and creating healthy lifestyles for their clients -- comprised mostly of nearby residents. They have a combined 15 years in the fitness industry and have worked with numerous populations including clients with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, seniors, athletes and more.

“The key to a healthy lifestyle is truly ‘patience and consistency,’” Florio said. “Our training philosophy revolves around helping our clients make small and sustainable changes to their daily routine. We believe in teaching our clients the fundamentals of exercise and the basic principles of proper nutrition.”

P&C Fitness teaches clients exercise fundamentals and proper nutrition principles, helping them balance lifestyle habits with fitness goals. The P&C workout regimen is never repeated, the owners said, as sessions or classes remain consistently varied.

“More often than not, when people embark on a health and fitness journey, they expect instant results and get discouraged quickly when they feel they’re not making progress,” Barrett said. “We educate our clients on these principles. They learn to trust the process, be patient with their goals and work toward achieving them.”

Florio is an ACE certified personal trainer, a fitness nutrition specialist, sports performance specialist and studied exercise science at William Paterson University. Barrett holds a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Physiology and is an ACSM certified personal trainer and a NASM fitness nutrition specialist.

Patience & Consistency (P&C), located at 2850 Route 23 North, West Milford, N.J.

