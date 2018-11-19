Brownstone Pancake Factory Opens 2nd Bergen Location: Here's What To Indulge In

Brownstone Pancake Factory has opened its second Bergen County location.

The iconic breakfast restaurant now located on Palisade Avenue in Englewood Cliffs has become well-known for its over-the-top and massive menu items.

If you're ready to indulge, look no further. Here are the top six dishes to please your taste buds and make your social media followers jealous.

Nutterbutter Pancakes: These peanut butter cookie pancakes are all over Instagram. The famous buttermilk pancakes are topped with the classic childhood snack, peanut butter drizzle, ice cream and whipped cream.

Carnitas Breakfast Taco : Eggs, meat, cheese and veggies in a taco shell bowl.

Fried Cookie Dough Milkshake: Brownstone offers several specialty shakes, including this one, topped with fried cookie dough balls and fresh-baked brownies.

Chicken and Waffles: The ultimate comfort food. Do we really have to explain?

Oreo Waffle : Oreos inside and out, this breakfast delight is topped with chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, peanut butter syrup, Nutella and ice cream.

Milano Burger: fresh chuck burger topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers and our made from scratch pesto sauce on a buttered brioche bun

Brownstone has two other locations in Jersey City and Edgewater.

