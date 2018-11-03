Community Saddened By Closing Of Demarest Pizza Following Owner's Sudden Death

Demarest Pizza announced it will be closing nearly three months after the sudden death of beloved owner Steve Renke.

The lease on the restaurant was up on Dec. 31, 2017, but the landlord is refusing to renew it, according to the pizzeria's Facebook page.

Community members were saddened to hear that Nov. 30 will be Demarest Pizza's last day in business.

"For over 25% of Demarest’s existence, Steve and the Pizzeria have been a staple of the community," Mark Berberian said. "Steve and Pizza Express/Demarest Pizzeria will always be ingrained into the history of our town.

"Unbelievably sad news indeed."

Dozens of other asked how to keep the shop open.

More than $116,000 had been raised on a memorial GoFundMe for Renke as of Tuesday.

The longtime pizzaiolo, 49, made Demarest Pizza a local institution for more than three decades. He constantly took up the causes of anyone who needed funding help -- advertising campaigns at his shop, urging people to give what they could.

