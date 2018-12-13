Customers Raise Funds For Ramsey Cafe Staff Following Fire

The staff at Ramsey Corner Cafe has been nothing but warm and welcoming to customers for years.

That's why after a fire ravaged the restaurant Dec. 7, the grateful clients are giving back.

More than $5,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched by Patti Alsdorf Gurney for Ramsey Corner Cafe and owner John Sideris as of Sunday morning.

"John and the staff at the Corner Cafe always welcomed guests with a smile and 'Sit anywhere you like!' Gurney wrote on the page.

"If they knew your name they greeted you personally.

"The next few months the kitchen staff and waitresses will be without work since the cafe will be closed to rebuild."

Gurney and other customers are hoping the campaign will help Ramsey Corner Cafe through the difficult time ahead.

"Very hard working and friendly business," Don Griego commented. "So sad to read about fire. Hope the community helps them get through holiday season and back on their feet."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

