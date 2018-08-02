Demarest Pizza Owner Dies Suddenly

Steve Renke, who made Demarest Pizza a local institution for more than three decades, died suddenly late Saturday. He was 49.

The father of three from Haworth was a senior at Northern Valley Regional High School when he and three partners bought the Hardenburgh Avenue shop in 1987.

"Because the day of the closing was a school day, he proceeded to ask his lawyer for a note excusing him from school, stating he was at a business closing," according to his bio on the pizzeria's website.

Renke began working behind the counter full time after graduation, then made deliveries in his pickup truck before buying out his partners two years later.

Over time, the business evolved from pizza and sandwiches to include a large, varied menu, catering and birthday parties.

Renke, whose body was found at the shop two hours after the 10:30 p.m. Saturday closing, was also deeply involved in the community and supports a variety of causes, particularly in sports.

