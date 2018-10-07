Edgewater Multiplex Cinemas To Shutter

The Edgewater Multiplex Cinemas will close Nov. 13, the theater announced on its website.

The Showcase Cinemas theater, a favorite among locals since opening approximately 15 years ago, has been facing competition with the opening of luxury and dine-in theaters including iPic in Fort Lee and the new AMC in Hackensack.

Here are Q&As the theater posted on its website:

I purchased advance tickets for movies/Event Cinema presentations after November 13. How do I get a refund?

If you purchased tickets from the box office or via the Showcase mobile app for performances November 14 and beyond, please visit the box office to receive a refund in the original form of payment. If you purchased your tickets via Atom, email support@atomtickets.com to request your refund. If you purchased your tickets via Fandango, contact customer support at (866) 857-5191.

I purchased tickets for the 2018/2019 Met Opera series. How do I get a refund?

If you have purchased Met Opera tickets for the 2018/2019 season, please present your tickets at the box office to receive a full refund. Refunds will be processed using the original form of payment. Customers who have purchased Met Opera tickets for the first 4 presentations of the season (shows prior to and including November 10) will receive complimentary admission to the presentation(s) for which tickets have been purchased in addition to a full refund. The complimentary admission ticket is valid only for the same presentation being refunded, may not be redeemed for a future purchase, and may not be used at any other Showcase locations. All tickets must be presented at the box office prior to the date of the Met Opera presentation to be eligible for a refund.

Are you still accepting gift cards, Prestige tickets, and promotional movie passes?

Yes, you may redeem gift cards, Prestige tickets and promotional movie passes that have not expired through the close of business on November 13.

I am a Starpass member. What will happen to my membership and rewards?

Your Starpass membership will remain active. You will continue to earn points and receive rewards for purchases at Edgewater Multiplex Cinemas through the close of business on November 13th, 2018 and other participating theatres including Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas. Any Starpass rewards you have already earned and not yet redeemed will be valid for 90 days from the date of issue.

My child is a Popcorn Club member. What will happen to his/her account?

Popcorn Club members may transfer their membership to another participating Popcorn Club location if they wish. All memberships that are not transferred to other participating locations will be deactivated and deleted within 60 days of the theatre closing. For a list of Popcorn Club locations, please click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.