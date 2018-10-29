End Of An Era: Community Laments Closing Of The Barn In Closter

Stop in to say your last goodbyes: The Barn in Closter announced it will soon be closing.

The eatery opened in 2013 in the Closter Commons replacing The Farm in Closter and has since been a local favorite for soups, brunch, desserts and more.

Community members lamented over the news, which was announced Thursday in a Facebook post.

"Wow, this is truly the passing of an era," "Michele Langer Hurst commented. "I grew up just up the road when it was still called Trautwein Farm and we’d ride our bikes down the hill, only to have walk them all the way back up.

"What you stand for now are years and years of memories to many local families. You will be missed 💔"

"I am torn," "Liz Carpanzano said. "Hoping you are going to really enjoy your next chapter but at the same time going to miss the barn!!!! You’ve made so many happy memories for everyone - THANK YOU!!!"

An official closing date has not yet been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.