Everything Old Is New Again: Home Furnishings Shop Opens In Lyndhurst

Believing that a simple gesture can make a huge difference, Lyndhurst’s Lauren DiGioia Kapp aims to revive the downtown home furnishings business.

Away from the cluttered, oversized highway discounters, Kapp will christen her Butterfly Effect Furnishings shop on Stuyvesant Avenue in Lyndhurst with an Oct. 27 grand opening.

“I’ve had a passion for repurposing home decor, being creative and doing things on a budget,” the 36-year-old North Arlington native said. “I grew up learning how to make something old and beat up relevant to your own style.

“My parents both loved turning something unloved into their new favorite focal point in the room. I guess it’s just in my blood.”

Anything old can be new again – including channeled hardship.

Karp lost her grandmother this past July, two years after her father died and five years after her mom passed.

The trio “were the backbone of who made me who I am,” she said.

Kapp named Butterfly Effect in her mom’s honor and opened it on her mother's birthday, Aug. 28.

“Butterflies have played a significant role in helping me cope with my mother’s passing and with each person after that,” Kapp said. “Like a caterpillar becoming a butterfly, one small change can make all the difference.”

Kapp’s husband, Billy, has been supportive, “putting all of his trust in me to make my dream a reality,” she said.

Her mother-in-law also has also given her a tremendous boost.

“I hope I not only make my family proud," Kapp said, "but also our community of Lyndhurst.”

MORE:

Instagram: butterfly_effect_furnishings

Facebook: www.facebook.com/butterflyeffectfurnishingsllc

