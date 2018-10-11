Contact Us
Father-Son Home Developers Open Route 17 Bagel Shop

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Everything Bagel, 483 Route 17 S, Paramus Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Elliot and Andrew Cohen have opened Everything Bagel in Paramus. Photo Credit: Contributed
Everything Bagel is a deli and bagel shop. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
A variety of spreads for a variety of bagels. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Mini bagels -- three for $1. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Coffee, tea and more. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Everything Bagel Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A pair of father-son home developers have opened a new bagel shop in Paramus.

Everything Bagel is now open on Route 17 southbound, right next so Shake Shack.

Elliot Cohen of Englewood spent 25 years in banking and has years of experience owning pancake houses and bagel shops. He left both industries to join his son, Andrew Cohen of Edgewater, who opened a home developing business six years ago.

But the elder Cohen said he missed working with people -- so the father-son duo set their sights on a new endeavor at Everything Bagel.

The Cohens specialize in novelty bagels and are rolling out bagels shaped like ghosts, cats and pumpkins, with special fall flavors like pumpkin and more for the season.

The shop, fully renovated, will also serve coffee, a variety of spreads, freshly-baked goods (all in-house), and deli options.

Everything Bagel is located at 483 Route. 17 S, Paramus.

