Fort Lee Restaurant Week Features Six Celebrity Chefs

Jerry DeMarco
David Burke, PJ Calapa
Photo Credit: Burke: FACEBOOK / Calapa: Courtesy the Westin Chosun Seoul

Four new celebrity chefs will join returning stars David Burke and Josh Capon at Fort Lee's third annual Restaurant Week.

Nearly four dozen restaurants will showcase their diverse cuisine with prix fixe menus and special promotions from Sept. 24-30.

“The number of restaurant participants continues to grow each year,” said Romina Luppino Starace, president of the Fort Lee Business District Alliance (BDA), which is organizing the event.

“This Restaurant Week will have an array of dishes from different cultural backgrounds all over the world, including Chinese, Classic American, Greek, Italian, Korean, Lebanese, and Southern Cajun,” Starace said.

Joining a tasting tour on Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. will be returning celebrity chefs David Burke and Josh Capon, as well as four others who’ll be attending their first: Dale Talde, PJ Calapa, Leah Cohen and Justin Smillie.

Burke, who’s known worldwide, owns several restaurants, including

Tavern62 and Woodpecker in New York City and the newly-opened Drifthouse at the Jersey Shore in Sea Bright.

Capon hosts Spike TV’s Frankenfood and is a six-time champion of the New York Food & Wine Festival’s annual Burger Bash. He owns El Toro Blanco, Bowery Meat Company and Burger & Barrel Soho in New York City, as well as Lure Fishbar in New York City and South Beach.

“We are very excited to welcome new and more chefs to Fort Lee Restaurant Week,” said Mayor Mark Sokolich. “We can’t wait to show them the great dishes Fort Lee has to offer.”

For the full list of restaurants, specials and all other information, go to: DineFortLee.com .

Reservations are highly encouraged.

******

The non-profit Fort Lee Business District Alliance works to revitalize and promote the Main Street shopping corridor.

