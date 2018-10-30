Contact Us
business

Hawthorne's Newest Pub Puts Modern Twist On Irish Classics

Celtic Corner in Hawthorne is dishing up Irish classics with a twist.
Celtic Corner in Hawthorne is dishing up Irish classics with a twist. Photo Credit: Celtic Corner

Celtic Corner has opened on Lafayette Avenue in Hawthorne.

Located right down the street from the movie theater, Celtic Corner boasts a hand-hewn bar boasts authentic Irish woodwork. Its menu is chock-full of Irish classics by Executive Chef Christine Nunn, the former owner of now-closed Picnic in Fair Lawn and Picnic on the Square in Ridgewood

Nunn will be dishing up loaded Irish fries (Bacon, crispy onions, mustard, dubliner cheese over fries), shepherds pie, chili, burgers and plenty of "pub grub."

“Our idea was to provide a local friendly Irish place that offers good beer, a nice wine selection and craft cocktails along with reasonably priced food,” said co-wner Ray O’Donovan.

“We really wanted a menu and a price point that everyone in the area will want to experience,” added business partner David McGoldrick.

