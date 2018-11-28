'It's A Sad Weekend': Hackensack's Arena Diner Closes

The Arena Diner in Hackensack has closed.

"Thank you corner of First and Essex Streets... for all your years of service to the community," Deputy Mayor David Sims said on Facebook.

"You will truly be missed."

No plans for redevelopment yet.

The facility was home to Charcoal Corner before the Arena took over, and for years has been a local institution for many area residents.

" lived on Sussex st. I walked up the street to get a Cheeseburger and a Chocolate Milk Shake for years," Keith Bell commented on Sims' Facebook post. "Gus on the grill, Mr Brown washing dishes. A sad day."

"Going there with my parents since I was a baby and now going there w my daughter and meeting a lot of my friends who worked there rose," Richard A Nagelbush added.

"Tosh and kelly and all the mangers, its a sad weekend, was just there last weekend nobody said a thing."

