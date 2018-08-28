Japanese Restaurant Tojo's Kitchen Opens In Garden State Plaza

Shoppers at Westfield's Garden State Plaza have another dining option on the restaurant scene.

Tojo's Kitchen has opened on the first floor of the mall near the Neiman Marcus entrance.

The Japanese restaurant specializes in ramen, rice burgers, tacos, bento boxes and "small bites" including, pork buns, spring rolls, gyoza and more.

Tojo's Kitchen has been featured at New York food festivals and venues such as the Queens Night Market, Japanese Fes., LSC After Dark and more.

