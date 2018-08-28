Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Japanese Restaurant Tojo's Kitchen Opens In Garden State Plaza

Cecilia Levine
Gyoza from Tojo's Kitchen now open at the Garden State Plaza.
Gyoza from Tojo's Kitchen now open at the Garden State Plaza. Photo Credit: Tojo Kitchen

Shoppers at Westfield's Garden State Plaza have another dining option on the restaurant scene.

Tojo's Kitchen has opened on the first floor of the mall near the Neiman Marcus entrance.

The Japanese restaurant specializes in ramen, rice burgers, tacos, bento boxes and "small bites" including, pork buns, spring rolls, gyoza and more.

Tojo's Kitchen has been featured at New York food festivals and venues such as the Queens Night Market, Japanese Fes., LSC After Dark and more.

CLICK HERE for exact location.

