business

Kosher French Bakery Opens Flagship Store In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Patis Bakery opened on Ridge Road in Lyndhurst.
Patis Bakery opened on Ridge Road in Lyndhurst. Photo Credit: Patis Bakery

A new kosher bakery has opened in Lyndhurst.

Patis Bakery on Ridge Road, which held a soft opening this week, will serve as the flagship location to the other stores, opening imminently in Long Island and Brooklyn.

Everything on the menu will be made in-house using natural ingredients with locally-sourced produce, head chef and owner Moses Wendel told YeahThatsKosher.com.

Patis will offer ice cream, chocolate and breads, along with pastries by Parisian chef Khalil Debira.

Sample bakery items include halva croissants, signature egg breakfast sandwich with truffle butter and camembert and more, YeahThatsKosher reports.

Patis Bakery is located at 323 Ridge Road in Lyndhurst.

