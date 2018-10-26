Lodi's National Wholesale Liquidators Closing

National Wholesale Liquidators will be closing its Lodi location, store employees confirmed.

The news comes less than a week after the Long Island-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

More than 150 employees at the Lodi store will be losing their jobs, according to a recent WARN notice posted with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2019.

National Wholesale Liquidators sells a variety of discount merchandise including furniture, clothing, watches, vacuums and more.

Prior to filing for bankruptcy, the company disclosed plans to lay off 392 workers in New York.

An official closing date has not yet been announced.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.