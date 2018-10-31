Longtime Worker Finally Queen Bee With Opening Of North Jersey Salon

For nearly four decades, Laura Ann Petruccelli has been a worker.

But now, things are finally changing. The Hawthorne mom is the queen bee of her very own hair salon, Lora Celli in Ridgewood.

"I saw myself in this industry, changing with this industry," said Petruccelli, 57.

"I saw myself doing this for many more years to come and I knew I didn't want to do this under somebody else’s vision.

"I have too many ideas."

The mom of three wasted no time putting those ideas to work. She launched her own product line. She drew up and carried out the interior design plans.

It started with a green pillow, and everything else just fell into place: A fuzzy throw rug. Shiny silver lights. More pillows. The trademark bright green door.

Petrucelli's greatest idea, though, is one that can't be seen -- but felt.

"I know what it's like to be a worker," Petruccelli said. "I want to give my employees what I feel I didn't get."

Transparency. Petruccelli wants to put an end to secrets kept by management. She wants her staff to feel like family, like they matter and that their ideas too will be heard.

"They need to be let in on everything," she said. "They need to be included -- and that's in any industry.

"Here, they are included. They are my business."

Petruccelli hopes her clients will feel the impact of the environment she created for her staff.

"First-time customers have come in and told me they feel like they're in my home -- they feel like they know me," Petruccelli said. "That's how I wanted it to be. I want them to feel like they belong somewhere.

"They should all be able to come in here and feel like they found a home where they can relate to all of us, be themselves and relax while getting really great service."

Lora Celli Salon is located at 39 Godwin Ave., Ridgewood

