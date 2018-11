Moe's Southwest Grill will be opening a new River Edge location.

The Mexican food chain will be going into the long-vacant storefront formerly occupied by California Tortilla at New Bridge Landing Shopping Center on Main Street.

Moe's has several other area locations in Paramus, Saddle Brook, Northvale, Edgewater and Clifton.

The new store is currently seeking employees. No word yet on opening date.

