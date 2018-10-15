Contact Us
New Milford Salon Rallies For 'Mother Hen' Cosmetologist Critical After Brain Hemorrhage

Cecilia Levine
Louris Wanissian, 54 of New Milford, is critical after having suffered a brain hemorrhage Tuesday. Photo Credit: Danielle's Place
Louris Wanissian and her son, Gabe. Photo Credit: Louris Wanissian

Louris Wanissian of New Milford is usually the one caring for others.

But after suffering a  brain hemorrhage Tuesday that left her critical, the single mom's colleagues at Danielle's Place are taking care of her.

More than $2,100 had been raised as of Thursday afternoon on a GoFundMe for Wanissian , 54, launched by salon owner Danielle Yodice.

"We call her the mother hen here," said Yodice, who has worked with Wanissian for nearly 20 years. "She's the one that takes care of everybody."

Wanissian moved to the U.S. from Syria nearly three decades ago. With most of her family outside of the country -- aside from her college-aged son, Gabriel, -- the single mom has no financial backing.

"We're the only family she's got," Yodice said. "She's a mom working for herself and her son, paycheck to paycheck."

Although Wanissian has retained her memory, she is facing a long road to recovery.

Danielle's Place is hoping to ease the burden.

"We want to protect Louris and Gabe," Yodice said. "We don't want this to uproot them."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

