Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

business

No Tears! North Jersey Bakery Shuttering Shop Is Still Selling Sweets

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Yanneris Genao might be closing Yani's Bake House's Fair Lawn location, but she will still be selling her scones and cookies at several area cafes and restaurants.
Yanneris Genao might be closing Yani's Bake House's Fair Lawn location, but she will still be selling her scones and cookies at several area cafes and restaurants. Photo Credit: Yanneris Genao

Yani's Bake House might be closing its River Road store in Fair Lawn, but the beloved bakery will remain in business elsewhere.

"Hey - no tears!" the business posted on Facebook. "We're still in business :)"

In the meantime, the Yani's Bake House will be selling treats at several area cafes while searching for a new location.

Owner Yanneris Genao called the closure a "bittersweet, mini-hiatus."

She will still be selling her scones, macarons and more at Shakin' in Jersey City and Union City, and Greenleaf's Eclectic Cafe. Her fluffy chocolate chip cookies have a home at Francesca Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta in Glen Rock.

The River Road store one last time on Tuesday, Oct. 30 for anyone who wants to stop by one last time.

Follow Yani's Bake House on Facebook for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.