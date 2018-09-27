North Jersey Family Invents Solution For 'Marilyn Monroe Moments'

Christina Dunn of River Vale was at a friend's New York City rooftop party in 2012 and hardly able to enjoy herself.

All of her attention that day was on keeping her flowy dress from blowing up.

It wasn't a new problem that she was experience -- and she was tired of it.

"I realized there was no solution for this problem in the marketplace," said Dunn, 33, "so I decided to create one myself."

After Dunn's brother-in-law Peter McCullough suggested putting his adhesive golf club weights on the interior hem of her dresses, she decided to come with an invention just like that -- specific to her problem.

Behold: DressWeights™ -- a reusable, recyclable steel weight to attach to the interior hem of a dress or skirt, reducing the likelihood of the fashion faux pas.

Dunn runs her company DressStrong -- which sells DressWeights™ -- with help of her sisters Marianne Dunn, 36, Faith Dunn, 30, and McCullough.

"Our goal is to instill a feeling of confidence and empowerment in the DressWeights™ wearer," Dunn said.

"These infamous wind blown moments need to be a thing of the past which is why we invented a solution for women everywhere who love the liberating feeling of wearing a fun, flirty and flowy dress but also want to feel empowered rather than vulnerable and exposed as they strut around in their flowy frocks."

