North Jersey Mattress Firm Among Hundreds Shuttering After Retailer Files For Bankruptcy

Mattress Firm announced it will be closing more than 200 stores across the U.S. after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday.

Of its nearly 3,500 U.S. stores, the Route 46 Saddle Brook location and five other New Jersey locations will shutter as early as next week as part of a business restructuring plan. Nearly 700 total stores will close within 45 to 60 days, the company said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF THE NEARLY 200 CLOSURES.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.