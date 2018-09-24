North Jersey Pizzerias Ranked Two Of America's Best

A nuanced sauce. Quality toppings. Flavorful and savory crust.

These are only some of the Daily Meal's qualifications for the perfect pie, and some North Jersey establishments have them, according to the website's seventh annual list of 101 Best Pizzerias in America.

Among them are Bruno's in Clifton and Lyndhurst at No. 82 and A Mano in Ridgewood at No. 81. The No. 2 best pizza went to Buffala Razza in Jersey City and the No. 1 pizza is Frank Pepe's in Stamford.

On Bruno's: Ignore the family melodrama that’s been reported on over the years, or don’t, and hit both Bruno’s, the one in Clifton and the one in Lyndhurst. We can’t bear yet another internecine pizza family dispute, so we’ll just note that Bruno's is old-school. It's a no-frills neighborhood spot that opened in 1972 and that makes a monster of a Sicilian, both in appearance and reputation. These are huge, saucy slices that noticeably peak in the center, almost as if embodying the ample middle of the ubiquitous winking pizza chef.

On A Mano: "Shh. Don’t tell anyone, but there’s a little bit of Naples in Ridgewood, New Jersey. The spot has a wood-burning oven hand-built on site "by Neapolitan artisans, using stones and volcanic soil imported from Naples," ovens that can be maintained at 1,000 degrees. A Mano’s founding pizzaiolo Roberto Caporuscio has long since moved on (his Manhattan spot Kesté returned to this year’s 101 as well) but the foundation he laid for the restaurant in 2007 was strong (A Mano claims to be one of only three restaurants in America certified by both the VPN (Verace Pizza Napoletana) and APN (Association of Neapolitan Pizzaiuoli). Stop in for the namesake A Mano Pie (bufala mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, Gran Cru, basil, and olive oil)."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.