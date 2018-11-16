Contact Us
Reilly's Rib Cage Shuts Bergenfield Store, New Location Possibly In The Works

Cecilia Levine
Reilly's Rib Cage announced it is closing.
Reilly's Rib Cage announced it is closing. Photo Credit: Reilly's Rib Cage

Reilly's Rib Cage in Bergenfield will be closing after nearly two years in business.

The restaurant said it will be opening a new location -- "just not right away," and is still reachable via email and social media for catering.

Customers were heartbroken to learn the news, many offering suggestions for a new location.

"So Sorry to hear this," Mary Beth Franco-Pryde commented on the restaurant's Facebook announcement.

"You guys served your customers well and offered the best BBQ ever."

"You gave your customers the chance to have some of the best BBQ you can get anywhere," Phil Dino said.

Owner Daniel Reilly launched the business with his dad, Jimmy Reilly, in January 2017.

Saturday will be their last day in business.

