Restaurant Openings To Watch For In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
They haven't opened yet and many don't even have dates, but some long-awaited eateries are making their way to North Jersey.

Keep a look out for the following openings (click here for recent openings) :

  • Paolo's Gourmet, Westwood Avenue in Westwood: The 35-year-old Italian Totowa grocer's motto is: "Every chef's secret begins here."
  • Pizza King, Abbot Boulevard in Fort Lee: The Brusco Family restaurant will return to its roots next month, Rob Brusco told Daily Voice.
  • Viva Margarita, Paterson Avenue in Wallington: Expanding from Cliffside Park location, order any margarita you could ever want from this tequilaria and Mexican grill.
  • The Meat Bros, Main Street in Fort Lee: All you can eat Korean BBQ.

GOT MORE? EMAIL CLEVINE@DAILYVOICE.COM

