Restaurant Roundup: New Openings In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Dozens of new restaurants have popped up over the summer in North Jersey. Here are some in the area you may have missed.

  • Alberto's Latin Cuisine : Madison Avenue, Dumont: Carribbean and Puerto Rican favorites served with rice and beans or American classics.
  • Bobcat's Texas BBQ : River Road, Edgewater: Slow smoked meats and homestyle desserts (expanded from Ramsey location).
  • Kilwin's: One Towne Center, Cliffside Park: An old fashioned candy shoppe with nearly 100 locations across the country (including one in Ridgewood).
  • Naru Restaurant : Franklin Lakes: Everything Japanese cuisine -- sushi, hibachi, tempura and more.
  • Urban Tomato: Brinkerhoff Terrance, Palisades Park: Pizza and coffee bar.
  • Yasou Santorini : Washington Street, Tenafly: Greek -- revamped!

