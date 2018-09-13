Restaurant Roundup: New Openings In Bergen County

Dozens of new restaurants have popped up over the summer in North Jersey. Here are some in the area you may have missed.

Alberto's Latin Cuisine : Madison Avenue, Dumont: Carribbean and Puerto Rican favorites served with rice and beans or American classics.

Bobcat's Texas BBQ : River Road, Edgewater: Slow smoked meats and homestyle desserts (expanded from Ramsey location).

Kilwin's: One Towne Center, Cliffside Park: An old fashioned candy shoppe with nearly 100 locations across the country (including one in Ridgewood).

Naru Restaurant : Franklin Lakes: Everything Japanese cuisine -- sushi, hibachi, tempura and more.

Urban Tomato: Brinkerhoff Terrance, Palisades Park: Pizza and coffee bar.

Yasou Santorini : Washington Street, Tenafly: Greek -- revamped!

