A TGI Friday's on Route 17 will be coming down to make room for a Westin hotel.

Approved this summer by the Wood-Ridge Planning Board, the seven-story hotel is owned by Briad Development -- the same developer that owns TGI Friday's and the Wendy's next door, NorthJersey.com reports .

There will be approximately 100 rooms available in the hotel. No word on when work or demolition will begin.

