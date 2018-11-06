Store Of The Future: Barnes & Noble Prototype Readies For Hackensack Opening

Barnes & Noble is getting ready to relocate at The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack.

Set to open Wednesday, Nov. 14, the store will be in a smaller space next to The Cheesecake Factory, which moved last year.

The mall's new Barnes & Noble will be one of four or five prototype stores -- "the store of the future" -- to open in the U.S., according to a recent report in PublisherWeekly.

In September, the first of the contemporary stores opened at a 17,000-square-foot location in Columbia, M.D., complete with 35,000 titles, USB and electricity ports in café area tables and book theaters -- giving customers a "360-degree-in-the-round browsing experience," PublisherWeekly said.

CEO Leonard Riggio hopes to take bits and pieces from each prototype store to have a finalized product ready in 12 to 18 months, the article says. Smaller stores will have higher ratios of books to other products, he said.

