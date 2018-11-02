Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Sweet 60: Mondelēz Celebrates Milestone In Fair Lawn

Cecilia Levine
The smell of freshly-baked Oreos have long signaled home to many Bergen County residents. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The global snack food bakery welcomed local employees and officials Oct. 27 for a celebration. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso delivers remarks commemorating the Mondelēz International Fair Lawn Bakery’s 60th anniversary, accompanied by deputy mayors Gail Rottenstrich and John Cosgrove. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Mondelēz International President of North America Glen Walter. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The smell of freshly-baked Oreos, Teddy Grahams and Graham Crackers comes as a pleasant surprise to newcomers in Fair Lawn and Glen Rock.

But to longtime residents, the sweet smell has long signaled home.

Mondelēz International Bakery on Route 208 recently celebrated its sixth decade in local business with a celebration.

The global snack food bakery welcomed local employees and officials, including Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso and the North America President of Mondelēz International, Glen Walter.

The event concluded as the Fair Lawn bakery begins its countdown to 100 years.

