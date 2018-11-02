Sweet 60: Mondelēz Celebrates Milestone In Fair Lawn

The smell of freshly-baked Oreos, Teddy Grahams and Graham Crackers comes as a pleasant surprise to newcomers in Fair Lawn and Glen Rock.

But to longtime residents, the sweet smell has long signaled home.

Mondelēz International Bakery on Route 208 recently celebrated its sixth decade in local business with a celebration.

The global snack food bakery welcomed local employees and officials, including Fair Lawn Mayor Kurt Peluso and the North America President of Mondelēz International, Glen Walter.

The event concluded as the Fair Lawn bakery begins its countdown to 100 years.

