Sweetberry Bowls has opened in Little Falls.

The Main Street shop offers smoothies, build-your-own acai bowls, build-your-own salads and more.

The bowls consist of a pitaya, coconut, acai, or a green base blend and are topped with granola, fresh fruit and more.

Sweetberry Bowls also has locations in Glen Rock and Jersey City.

Stop in at 44 Main Street, Little Falls.

