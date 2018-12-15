Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
These North Jersey Hot Spots Were Top Lyft Destinations Of 2018

These North Jersey Hot Spots Were Top Lyft Destinations Of 2018

Cecilia Levine
1 Republik in North Arlington
1 Republik in North Arlington Photo Credit: @edybabyy INSTAGRAM

Lyft riders have spoken.

Several North Jersey hot spots were honored with "Lyftie Awards," making them some of the most popular locations from 2018.

Awards include:

  • 1 Republik, North Arlington: Among most popular places to ring in 2017
  • Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford: Most popular concert venue.
  • SoJo Spa Club, Edgewater: Only in New Jersey

Other New Jersey businesses include:

  • Most Visited Bar: Bar Anticipation (Bar A), Lake Como
  • Most Visited Restaurant for Brunch: The Cheesecake Factory, Jersey City
  • Most Visited Restaurant for Late night: Grasshopper off the Green, Morristown
  • Most Visited Fitness Studio/Gym: Planet Fitness, Hoboken
  • Most Visited Late Night Neighborhood: Atlantic City

Lyft is encouraging riders to "ride smart" ahead of New Year's Eve this year.

