Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

business

This New Jersey Town Is About To Get Its Seventh Starbucks Cafe

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Starbucks is coming to Wayne... again.
Starbucks is coming to Wayne... again. Photo Credit: Instagram

Is there such a thing as too many Starbucks shops? Not in Wayne.

The Township Planning Board on Monday night granted the coffee giant approval to Basking Ridge-based limited liability company 1809 Route 23 Realty to build a two-tenant strip mall, according to multiple reports.

There are already six other Starbucks shops in Wayne, some on Route 23:

  • 57 NJ-23
  • 1606 NJ-23
  • 1118 Hamburg Tpke
  • 2114, 183 Hamburg Tpke.
  • 1100 Willowbrook Blvd.
  • Willowbrook Mall

The Monarch Diner will be destroyed to make room for the new cafe, which will be complete with a drive-thru.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.