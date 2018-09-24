Two North Jersey Pizzerias Ranked Among America's Best

A nuanced sauce. Quality toppings. Flavorful and savory crust.

These are only some of the Daily Meal's qualifications for the perfect pie, and some North Jersey establishments have them, according to the website's seventh annual list of 101 Best Pizzerias in America.

Among them are Bruno's in Clifton and Lyndhurst at No. 82 and A Mano in Ridgewood at No. 81. The No. 2 best pizza went to Buffala Razza in Jersey City and the No. 1 pizza is Frank Pepe's in Stamford.

What Daily Meal loves most about Bruno's is it's "old-school" vibe and "monster" of a Sicilian pizza.

"These are huge, saucy slices that noticeably peak in the center, almost as if embodying the ample middle of the ubiquitous winking pizza chef," Daily Meal said.

A Mano has been praised by many for its Neapolitan pies, cooked in wood-burning, hand-built ovens using stones and volcanic soil from Naples. Daily Meal suggests the A Mano Pie -- bufala mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, prosciutto di Parma, arugula, Gran Cru, basil, and olive oil.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.