Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Whodunnit? Two Men Found Stabbed Outside Englewood 7-Eleven
business

Ugly Kitchen Contest: Passaic Families Can Apply To Win Stunning $15G Set

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Master Kitchens and Bath in Fair Lawn is giving away a kitchen set valued at $15,000.
Master Kitchens and Bath in Fair Lawn is giving away a kitchen set valued at $15,000. Photo Credit: MKB

A North Jersey home improvement company is holding an ugly kitchen contest and offering the grand prize winner a full renovation valued at $15,000.

Master Kitchens and Bath in Fair Lawn has opened the competition up to anyone in Bergen and Passaic counties.

Submit up to three photos by 12 a.m., Dec. 31.

  • First place: 10'x10' white shaker Cubitac cabinets, quartz countertops with under-mount stainless steel sink and faucet, stainless steel appliances (side-by-side fridge, dishwasher, range and microwave hood)
  • Second place: 10'x10' quartz countertop ($3,000 value) with any kitchen cabinet purchase. Installation and upgrades available.
  • Third place: $1,000 Master Kitchens and Bath gift certificate toward the purchase of any kitchen.

Entries are limited to one entry per household. Labor is additional on the grand prize of kitchen cabinets, countertop and appliances.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.