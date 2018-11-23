Ugly Kitchen Contest: Passaic Families Can Apply To Win Stunning $15G Set

A North Jersey home improvement company is holding an ugly kitchen contest and offering the grand prize winner a full renovation valued at $15,000.

Master Kitchens and Bath in Fair Lawn has opened the competition up to anyone in Bergen and Passaic counties.

Submit up to three photos by 12 a.m., Dec. 31.

First place: 10'x10' white shaker Cubitac cabinets, quartz countertops with under-mount stainless steel sink and faucet, stainless steel appliances (side-by-side fridge, dishwasher, range and microwave hood)

Second place: 10'x10' quartz countertop ($3,000 value) with any kitchen cabinet purchase. Installation and upgrades available.

Third place: $1,000 Master Kitchens and Bath gift certificate toward the purchase of any kitchen.

Entries are limited to one entry per household. Labor is additional on the grand prize of kitchen cabinets, countertop and appliances.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

