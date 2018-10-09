Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wayne PD: Burglars Caught Near Locked-Down High School, Gun Report Unfounded
business

Vesta Pizza 'Too Greasy' For Barstool CEO Portnoy

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Barstool Sports visited Vesta Wood Fired Pizza for the "One Bite" pizza review.
Barstool Sports visited Vesta Wood Fired Pizza for the "One Bite" pizza review. Video Credit: Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy is back to Bergen County for another local round of the "One Bite" pizza review.

This time, he's at Vesta Wood Fired Pizza in East Rutherford.

"It's good, a little too greasy for my liking," said Portnoy before heading to the Giants-Eagles game. "Good, solid pizza."

The rating? A 7.2.

So far, New Park Tavern earned the highest review in Bergen County (7.8) with Kinchley's Tavern -- "not crispy enough to say it's elite -- trailing behind at a 7.5.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.