Demolition of the Wayne Hills Mall is under way ahead of a brand new supermarket -- expected to be complete this time next year.

Construction of a 79,540-square-foot ShopRite at the site of the Wayne Hills Mall is expected to being in Spring 2019.

The current ShopRite on Hamburg Turnpike will relocate to the new, larger store, being developed by Mahwah's Crossroads Companies, LLC, CEO Steve Hittman announced.

