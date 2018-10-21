Yelp Says These 10 Gyms Are Best In Bergen, Passaic

Eating season may be on its way but that doesn't mean getting in shape is out of the question.

Below are the 10 highest-rated fitness centers in Bergen and Passaic counties. Take your pick from running, CrossFit, Bootcamp, Zumba and more.

10. Blink, Clifton: You can pay as low as $20 a month for basic gym equipment and 1-1 personal training, the website says. Pay $26 monthly and get access to more than 70 locations and unlimited guest passes

9.The Gym, Englewood: Group fitness, yoga, nutrition counseling and luxurious locker rooms. Monthly memberships start at $105 per month. Yelpers note cleanliness.

8. CrossFit GSP, Rochelle Park: Yelpers say this is a great CrossFit gym for beginners. Memberships start at $150 per month

7. Guerrilla Fitness (CrossFit), Paramus: Yelpers seem to love the coaches here and class variety. Memberships start at $140.

6. Orange Theory, Hackensack: Workouts are only one hour and combine high interval, cardiovascular and strength training with treadmills, weights and rowers. Memberships start at $59 for four classes a month.

5. Sweat, Glen Rock: Think group fitness -- indoor cycling, boxing, boot camp and stretching. Child care is also available. Memberships start at $25 for two classes; a 5-class package is $115.

4. The Gym, Montvale: Yelpers cite cleanliness. See above.

3. Fit36, Waldwick: Boasts 36-minute workouts combining strength, cardio and stretching. Wear a heart rate monitor to compete against yourself and others. Memberships start at $129 per month.

2. We Fit Gym, Saddle Brook: Known for utilizing cutting edge technology such as "vibration training," another way to target muscle fibers during workouts. Yelpers say ownership is friendly and motivating. Prices vary.

1. Orange Theory, Closter: Yelpers say members and trainers at this gym are what make it best.

