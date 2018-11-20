Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Newly-Elected Lyndhurst School Board Member Busted On Theft Charges Before Vote
events

Bergen County Police Go Head-To-Head With SWAT Team, Army Cadets For Charity

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Mike Mueller of the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team pictured here on middle rower. On left rower is Frank Saraceni formerly of River Vale PD, and standing back left is Brendan Brown of the West Point powerlifting team, and to his right is Rich Sadiv Photo Credit: Jeff Geisler
Wood-Ridge Officer Jeff Geisler lifts with Parisi School's Rich Sadiv. Photo Credit: Jeff Geisler

Bergen County law enforcement, SWAT team members and U.S. Army cadets will be going head-to-head for charity next month.

Battle of the Warriors begins at 10 a.m. at Fair Lawn's Parisi Speed School, Dec. 1. Admission is $10 and will all go to charity.

The Paramus Police Department, Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and West Point will compete in nine athletic events ranging from kettle bell rows to tug of war.

Each participating organization chose a beneficiary:

The competition is the brain child of Parisi School owner Rich Sadiv, who runs the Training For Warriors program on a regular basis for members.

"It's going to be really good seeing everybody compete against each other," said Wood-Ridge Police Officer Jeff Geisler, joining the Paramus Police team.

"We will get some good competition and camaraderie. And of course, it's for a good cause."

Battle For Warriors: Dec. 1, 10 a.m., Fair Lawn Parisi Speed School, 2-22 Banta Place.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.