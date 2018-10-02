Contact Us
Dog With Hepatitis Among Pets Prayed For At Wayne Church's 'Blessing Of Animals'

Cecilia Levine
Rev. Andy Smith blesses Sushi the Pekingese, who is blind and deaf, at the Grace United Presbyterian Church's annual "Blessing of the Animals" Thursday. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli
Smith leads the service at Grace United Presbyterian Church Thursday. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli
Rev. Smith sings to and blesses Oscar the Chihuahua. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli
Smith blesses Rena, who is diagnosed with hepatitis. Margarita to her right is blind and deaf. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli
Smith blesses Zeke at the church. Photo Credit: Michael Jannicelli

Blind dogs, deaf dogs and even one with hepatitis were among the many pets blessed at the Grace United Presbyterian Church's annual "Blessing of the Animals" Thursday.

The Wayne church's annual ceremony commemorates the life of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals and the environment, with singing to and praying for all animals.

Every year on Oct. 4 (St. Francis Day), the Grace United Presbyterian Church -- and others in the area -- invite pet owners to have their pets blessed, this year by Rev. Andy Smith.

