Food Network Show Contestant Caters Wayne Pet Rescue's Event

Former Food Network's cooking show contestant Ariane Duarte will be catering a fundraiser for a Wayne animal rescue.

The event will aid homeless pets and pet victims of domestic violence and is Only Kindness Rescue's second annual event.

Duarte was featured on Season 5 of "Top Chef" and also beat Bobby Flay on "Beat Bobby Flay."

The fundraiser will include music, a live auction and more.

In 2016, there were 63,420 domestic violence offenses reported in New Jersey, according to the most recent NJ State Police Annual domestic violence report (2016).

The goal is to raise funds to help domestic violence shelters add a safe space for pets so families may escape abuse with their pets and don't have to give up their loved ones or leave them behind in danger. Proceeds will also provide temporary safe havens for pets of domestic violence victims until they may be safely reunited.

Visit www.onlykindness.org for tickets.

