"Full House" star Candace Cameron will be coming to Bergen County for a signing of her new book "Candace Center Stage."

Cameron, beloved for her role as DJ Tanner, will be at Book Ends in Ridgewood at 6 p.m Oct. 16.

The book tells the story of a little girl with a passion for dance, but quickly realizes she's no ballerina when her mom signs her up for classes.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.