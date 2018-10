The Property Brothers promise they're going to bring the show to New Jersey -- but first, they're just dropping in for a book promotion.

Jonathan and Drew Scott of the HGTV house-flipping show will be at Barnes & Noble on Route 3 in Clifton Tuesday for a signing of their book "Builder Brothers: Big Plans" at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.