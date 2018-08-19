Contact Us
1 Million Miles, 30 Years And Still No Accidents For These North Jersey Mail Carriers

Cecilia Levine
Nearly a dozen North Jersey mail carriers will be honored this week. Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM

One million miles. Three decades. Zero preventable accidents for nearly a dozen North Jersey mail carriers.

To put it in perspective, you would have to travel around the earth 40.1 times to that distance.

Six Hackensack letter carriers -- among nearly a dozen from the area -- achieved just that making them recipients of the National Safety Council’s Million Mile Award:

  • Yvette Legette
  • Michael Manzo
  • Frank Heaney
  • Antonio Centron
  • Sheila Young
  • Bryant McFadden
  • Al Tariq Franklin (postmaster)

Other North Jersey carriers being honored include:

  • Arthur Andreano – Safety Manager, USPS Northern NJ District
  • Stephen Cannon – Safety Spec., USPS Northern NJ District
  • Letter Carriers’ Coworkers – USPS So. Hackensack NJ
  • Eric Henry – District Manager/A, USPS Northern NJ District
  • Maryanne Batten – P.O. Operations Mgr., USPS Northern NJ District

The ceremony will be held Friday, Aug. 24 in South Hackensack.

