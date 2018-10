A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket splitting the $150,296 jackpot was sold in Bergen County.

The Jersey Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn from the Oct. 30 drawing and were sold at Garden Liquors & Wines in Lodi and Starns Village Supermarket in Rio Grande, Cape May.

The winning numbers were: 09, 11, 15, 31 and 38 and the XTRA number was: 02.

