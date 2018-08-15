ADOPT: Abused Franklin Lakes German Shepherds Need Homes

The 14 German Shepherds abused by a Franklin Lakes woman are in need of forever homes.

The dogs, currently in Paramus, were surrendered by 65-year-old Danielle Weitz who "got to walk away with a slap on the wrist" after pleading guilty Thursday to a single count of animal cruelty for severely damaging the animals.

She kept them in an illegal kennel that she operated from her home, an animal control investigator said Thursday.

Anyone interested in adopting can email Lisa Rose Rublack at lisarose.nj@gmail.com.

