Ashanti's Sister Accuses Edgewater's Cardi B, Fashion Nova Of Stealing Her Velvet Design

Shia Douglas says Cardi B stole her fashion design, but Cardi is saying it only inspired.

Around this time last year, Shia Douglas -- Ashanit's younger sister who launched clothing line Dymes Only in 2014 -- suggested that a two-piece velvet outfit would soon be released.

Fast-forward one year later and Cardi B released a similar piece as a collaboration with Fashion Nova.

Douglas called out both Cardi and the retailer on Instagram.

"Peep how the universe works.. I was planning to put this pic up as a tbt today bc I’m tired of it I posted it last year and as a creative, things get old and annoying fast.

"And I peeped people, certain designers I’ve worked with even! try to run with the design and make it their own."

Cardi B responded on the post: "I've said plenty of times that my line was inspired by many of my favorite designers! Including this one!"

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.