Bergen County Apartment Complex Deli Sells $50G Lottery Ticket

A deli located at a Bergen County apartment complex sold a winning lottery ticket from the Sept. 15 drawing with a prize of $50,000.

The winning numbers were 02, 18, 19, 24 and 34. The Red Power Ball number was 03. The Multiplier number was 03.

The ticket was sold at Horizon House Deli located at 6 Horizon Road in Fort Lee.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $163 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 10:59 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.