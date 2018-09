A Bergen County ShopRite sold a winning Jersey Cash 4 lottery ticket. The winner will split the jackpot of $409,076 four ways with the three other winning tickets.

The ticket was sold at the ShopRite in Northvale on Livingston Street for the Aug. 30 drawing. The winning numbers were: 02, 09, 16, 22 and 28 and the XTRA number was: 05.

The other tickets were sold in Burlington, Hudson and Ocean counties.

