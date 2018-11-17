Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Glen Rock PD: Officer Chases Down Fleeing Passenger With 310 Bags Of Heroin
lifestyle

Bergen County Turkey Trot Founder's 5 Reasons To Run On Thanksgiving

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Get ready to run! Racefaster's annual Thanksgivng Day race is coming up -- make it your family's tradition. Photo Credit: Aidan Walsh
Aidan Walsh of Racefaster is breaking down the reasons to run. Photo Credit: Lorraine Ash

For many families, Thanksgiving would not be complete without a morning Turkey Trot.

And Aidan Walsh of Ridgewood's Racefaster is hoping to make his race an annual tradition for Bergen County families. The 5K race will be held this Thanksgiving Day in Glen Rock.

Here are Walsh's top five reasons to join the fun (it really is).

1. Burn calories, reduce guilt: Knowing that you are going to overeat in the afternoon is an accepted fact of Thanksgiving dinner, so why not reduce the guilt by burning calories before you eat? Factoring in a warm-up, pre-stretch, and run, most people will burn more than 1,000 calories as a result of the run.

2. It's a social event: Bring out your family, join your friends and run with your neighbors. Turkey trots are community events that get everyone up -- from the couch potato to varsity athletes. A brisk walk will get most people finished in under an hour for a 5K (3.1 miles) so it is very manageable for the average person. Top it off by dressing up in a festive turkey outfit.

3. Fill the pre-dinner void: You wake up in the morning and have nothing to do until dinner time. You can sit at home watching TV, you could spend 10 minutes playing tag football with your family, or you could lace up and do a fun, productive race -- that totally earns you bragging rights at the table.

4. You don't have to win: The vast majority of people who participate in these events are doing it for fun. There is no expectation to run fast or to beat people. The goal is to enjoy yourself while burning calories, and spending time with family and friends.

5. It's a tradition: It's never too late to begin a family tradition. Now in its fourth year, The Racefaster Thanksgiving Day run has already become a tradition for many local families. Make it yours!

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.