Bourdain, Donovan Among North Jersey Residents Nominated For NJ Hall Of Fame

Chris Rock, Anthony Bourdain and Anne Donovan are among the many North Jersey natives nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame's 11th class.
The organization announced its list of 50 nominees Friday. Inductees will be announced in January 2019. The five categories are Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts, Public Service and Sports.
Here are the nominees from Bergen and Passaic counties:
- Stephen Crane, of Paterson (novelist)
- Joyce Kilmer , of Mahwah (poet/writer)
- Anne Morrow Lindbergh , of Englewood (author/aviator)
- Anthony Bourdain , of Leonia and Dwight-Englewood grad (celebrity chef/Author/TV personality, documentarian)
- J. Fletcher Creamer Sr. , of Park Ridge, Teaneck, Saddle River, Fort Lee firefighter and Chamber of Commerce director ("Man of the Year" from the Bergen County Boy Scouts of America, and many more accomplishments).
- Danny Aiello, of Ramsey and Saddle River (Actor)
- Ed Harris , of Englewood and Tenafly ( actor, producer, director, and screenwriter)
- Chris Rock, of Alpine (comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director)
- Phoebe Snow, of Teaneck (singer, songwriter, and guitarist)
- Paul Volcker , of Teaneck (economist)
- Harry Carson , of Franklin Lakes (NFL linebacker)
- Anne Donovan , of Ridgewood, Paramus Catholic grad (women's basketball player and coach)
- David Stern , of Teaneck (former commissioner of the National Basketball Association)
Other nominees include Anne Hathaway, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, Whoopi Goldberg and more.
Cast your vote through Dec. 15.
