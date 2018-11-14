Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Bourdain, Donovan Among North Jersey Residents Nominated For NJ Hall Of Fame

Cecilia Levine
Chris Rock and Anthony Bourdain are among the many North Jersey natives nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame's 11th class.
Chris Rock and Anthony Bourdain are among the many North Jersey natives nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame's 11th class. Photo Credit: Anthony Bourdain (Instagram), Chris Rock (Facebook)

Chris Rock, Anthony Bourdain and Anne Donovan are among the many North Jersey natives nominated for the New Jersey Hall of Fame's 11th class.

The organization announced its list of 50 nominees Friday. Inductees will be announced in January 2019. The five categories are Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts, Public Service and Sports.

Here are the nominees from Bergen and Passaic counties:

Other nominees include Anne Hathaway, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, Whoopi Goldberg and more.

Cast your vote through Dec. 15.

